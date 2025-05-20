The YFQ-42A is being developed as part of Increment 1 of the US Air Force’s CCA programme. Credit: General Atomics.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has confirmed ground testing for the YFQ-42A, a production-representative test vehicle for the US Air Force’s (USAF) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme.

The move marks a step towards its inaugural flight scheduled for later this summer. The ground testing phase began on 7 May 2025.

The YFQ-42A, along with the YFQ-44A, is being developed as part of Increment 1 of the USAF’s CCA programme.

GA-ASI president David Alexander said: “The YFQ-42A is an exciting next step for our company.

“It reflects many years of partnership with the US Air Force of advancing uncrewed combat aviation for the United States and its allies around the world, and we’re excited to begin ground testing and move to first flight.”

In April 2024, GA-ASI was awarded a contract to construct flight test articles for the CCA by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. This contract followed a successful six-month initial phase and a preliminary design review earlier in the year.

The contract encompasses the critical design, construction, and flight-testing phases of the CCA program.

The CCA programme is designed to be a force multiplier by creating a low-cost, modular, uncrewed aircraft that can carry advanced sensors or weapons.

These aircraft are intended to operate in teams alongside the next generation of manned combat aircraft, enhancing overall mission capabilities.

GA-ASI’s internally funded MQ-20 Avenger, which first flew in 2009, is currently being used as a jet-powered CCA surrogate. This surrogate aids in the development of autonomy and the integration of advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The aerial vehicle has amassed over 40,000 flight hours.

The company said its partnership with the US Air Force Research Laboratory has led to the creation of the XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station jet, which took its first flight in 2024.

The XQ-67A is an autonomous collaborative platform designed with a common chassis or “genus” that can quickly adapt to a variety of missions and different aircraft “species.”

The design of the XQ-67A draws inspiration from the automotive industry, focusing on a platform-sharing approach that aims to reduce costs and accelerate the manufacturing process.

This autonomous collaborative platform is designed with a common chassis that can adapt to various missions and different aircraft configurations.