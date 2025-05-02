The tests are examining the YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A (pictured) test vehicles. Credit: Master Sgt Gustavo Castillo/United States Air Force.

The US Air Force (USAF) has initiated ground evaluations for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) initiative, a step in incorporating autonomous capabilities into its future operations.

These tests are examining the YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A production representative test vehicles, developed by General Atomics and Anduril Industries, respectively.

According to the USAF, the pair of test vehicles will play a pivotal role in establishing aerial superiority for the Joint Force in upcoming engagements.

These two systems are designed to harness autonomous functions and collaboration between crewed and uncrewed assets to neutralise adversarial forces within challenging combat zones.

The testing will focus on propulsion, avionics, autonomy features, and ground control systems to ensure they meet performance standards, guide design improvements, and set the stage for aerial trials slated for later in the year.

US Air Force chief of staff general David Allvin said: “Starting ground tests is a key milestone for the CCA Increment 1 programme.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“This phase bridges the gap between design and flight, reducing integration risks, boosting confidence and laying the groundwork for a successful first flight and eventual fielding to the warfighter.”

The CCA initiative is central to the Air Force’s strategy of adopting adaptable force groupings and human-machine collaboration.

CCAs are designed to function in conjunction with crewed aircraft, aiming to broaden operational scope, improve survival prospects, and amplify striking power in contested zones.

As strategic enhancers, these systems are expected to facilitate swift mobilisation and cost-efficient mass deployment and offering combat capabilities at a lower expense.

The USAF has chosen Beale Air Force Base in California as the preferred site for establishing a CCA Aircraft Readiness Unit (ARU).

The ARU’s role is to ensure that combat aircraft are primed for immediate global deployment.

Given their semi-autonomous nature, CCAs are claimed to not require daily flight operations for readiness maintenance, said USAF.

Consequently, the aircraft will be kept ready with minimal flight activity, reducing the personnel needed for fleet support when compared with other defence systems.

The USAF explains that the CCA programme emphasises rapid development cycles, adaptability, and fiscal efficiency.

It harnesses open system architectures and commercial tech innovations to facilitate swift incorporation of new components, continuous enhancements through iterative updates, and flexible production scaling.

Allvin said: “We’re moving fast because the warfighter needs this capability.

“CCA is about delivering decisive advantage in highly contested environments. The programme is accelerating fielding through innovative design and acquisition strategies — and both vendors are meeting or exceeding key milestones. These aircraft will help us turn readiness into operational dominance.”

A competitive decision on Increment 1 production is anticipated in fiscal year 2026.

Concurrently, development efforts on Increment 2 will commence to broaden mission capabilities and incorporate advanced technologies.