  1. News
August 16, 2022

Ukrainian Air Force receives four helicopters from Latvia

One of the two painted Mi-17 helicopters underwent an overhaul in Latvia before delivery.

Latvia helicopters
A Latvian Air Force Mil Mi-17 SAR helicopter. Credit: Jevgenijs Slihto/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The Latvian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed that Latvia donated four helicopters to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The four aircraft include two Mi-2 and two Mi-17 multi-mission helicopters that will be soon included in the aviation fleet of the Ukrainian Army.

The helicopters have been handed over to the Ukrainian Air Force and were in a partially disassembled form.

Prior to the delivery, all platforms were painted and one of the two Mi-17 helicopters underwent an overhaul in Latvia.

Once the helicopters are assembled completely, the Ukrainian Air Force will start using the Mi-17 and Mi-2 helicopters in the performance of tasks.

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said: “Half a year ago, the ‘Stinger’ air defence systems donated by Latvia helped the Ukrainian Army to delay the Russian invasion.

“Now, as Ukrainian soldiers go on a counterattack in many places, the helicopters we have donated will help to carry out military operations and save lives.

“Western support for Ukraine must not dwindle until it liberates all its territory from the Russian occupation forces.”

According to the MoD, Latvia has already provided around $203m (€200m) in support of Ukraine.

It includes uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAS), anti-tank weapons, ammunition, dry food rations, weapons, and personal equipment.

Latvia is also one of the member states under the Defence Contact Group of Ukraine, which is responsible for assisting Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

A meeting of the Defence Contact Group was recently conducted in Copenhagen, which was attended by the defence ministers of as many as 26 nations including Latvia.

