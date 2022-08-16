Ukrainian Air Force receives four helicopters from Latvia
One of the two painted Mi-17 helicopters underwent an overhaul in Latvia before delivery.
The Latvian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed that Latvia donated four helicopters to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Free Report
Latest Updates on the Ukraine/Russia Crisis
Whilst at its core a humanitarian crisis, the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks adding materially to existing global economic and supply challenges. We are likely heading into a period in which geopolitics will become a regular part of boardroom discussions.
Recent developments have seen Russian companies make significant progress around the world to supply countries with equipment in various Aerospace, Defense & Security sectors. This means that countries dependent on Russian arms for their security calculations should review all purchases and clauses regarding their programs and payments.
Download GlobalData’s 5th Ukraine Conflict Executive Briefing to learn more.
This report is part of a continued series that is renewed monthly with the latest data and analysis, as the conflict develops and has wider implications across sectors.
Access the latest macro-economic forecasts, charts with the latest data, and our updated sanctions tracker, as well as our updated sector scorecards to reflect the current views on the impact of the crisis at a company level.
Whilst at its core a humanitarian crisis, the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks adding materially to existing global economic and supply challenges. We are likely heading into a period in which geopolitics will become a regular part of boardroom discussions.
Recent developments have seen Russian companies make significant progress around the world to supply countries with equipment in various Aerospace, Defense & Security sectors. This means that countries dependent on Russian arms for their security calculations should review all purchases and clauses regarding their programs and payments.
Download GlobalData’s 5th Ukraine Conflict Executive Briefing to learn more.
This report is part of a continued series that is renewed monthly with the latest data and analysis, as the conflict develops and has wider implications across sectors.
Access the latest macro-economic forecasts, charts with the latest data, and our updated sanctions tracker, as well as our updated sector scorecards to reflect the current views on the impact of the crisis at a company level.