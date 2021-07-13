UK German Nato Air Policing’s integration training ends

The forces have executed combined Nato Air Policing integration training from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) and the German Air Force have completed the latest round of UK German Nato Air Policing integration training.

The cooperation between the forces is intended for a mixed British-German detachment to execute Nato’s Air Policing.

During the training, a total of 40 military personnel from the German Luftwaffe’s Tactical Air Wing 71 ‘Richthofen’ joined the 180 RAF 121 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) for approximately three weeks.

The forces executed combined Nato Air Policing integration training from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.

It also included a German Eurofighter detachment working jointly on the RAF Nato enhanced Air Policing (eAP) mission in Romania.



RAF deputy commander operations air marshal Gerry Mayhew said: “On the 60th year of Nato Quick Reaction Alert this joint deployment re-enforces the commitment of both the RAF and the Luftwaffe to achieving a joint Nato Air Policing mission.

“The next step will be the signing of a Common Declaration on UK and German Eurofighter/Typhoon interoperability, which the air chiefs look forward to signing when they next meet. This important document will facilitate future combined exercises and operations between our nations.”

In April, the Germany-based Nato Air Command officers gave formal accreditation for the RAF’s 121 EAW for the eAP mission.

Both the German and British airforces regularly train together. However, they are currently executing independent Nato Air Policing missions.

Currently, both allies are working on a programme of ‘interoperability and integration training’, for flying and aircraft engineering.

During this year’s Nato Air Policing mission, the two Nato allies conducted ‘armed Quick Reaction Alert’ training scrambles and intercepts for the first time.

121 EAW commanding officer wing commander Lamping said: “We have demonstrated a high degree of interoperability, both on the ground and in the air, as we continue to work towards a future deployment that will have UK and German personnel fully integrated.”