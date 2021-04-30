RAF Typhoon detachment to begin Nato enhanced Air Policing mission

British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon detachment in Romania. Credit: Royal Air Force / UK Crown Copyright.

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon detachment in Romania is set to start conducting Nato enhanced Air Policing (eAP) patrols.

On 29 April, the Germany-based Nato Air Command officers gave formal accreditation for the RAF’s 121 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) for the eAP mission.

The formal accreditation was given following a training period by 121 EAW to test and assure its air policing procedures.

Allied Air Command air commodore Jason Appleton said: “This long-planned deployment showcases Allied solidarity, interoperability and cooperation.

“Following on from the successful Spanish Air Force deployment, this provides a further demonstration of Nato’s ability to assure allies with a credible deterrence and defensive posture in the air.



“As we celebrate 60 years of Nato Air Policing, the opportunity for the Romanian Air Force, the Royal Air Force and Nato Command and Control structures to test and validate procedures, systems and tactics means that Nato can continue to draw on coordinated and integrated Allied Air Forces to provide a single airspace security standard across Nato’s area of responsibility.”

The air policing missions will be conducted in the Black Sea Region.

Air Officer Commanding Number 11 Group air vice-marshal Ian Duguid said that the latest milestone is a key part of this important mission for 121 EAW.

Ian Duguid said: “It clears the EAW to commence air policing operations, reinforcing the readiness and resolve of the RAF to support our Nato Allies in providing a combat-effective, responsive and flexible military capability, able to respond to any acts of aggression and ensure the integrity of Nato airspace in the region.”

In January, the Spanish Air Force deployed six Eurofighter multi-role combat aircraft to support Nato’s eAP missions.