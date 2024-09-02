Tunisia’s Air Force has taken a step forward in its training capabilities with the recent delivery of a Beechcraft T-6C Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) from TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron company.
This delivery includes additional training systems and represents the region’s first deployment of such training technology.
Tunisia’s Air Force boosts training capabilities with flight simulators
Tunisia’s military aviation training is set to advance as TRU Simulation + Training Inc. delivers the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) to the Tunisian Air Force. This simulator, along with a Computer Based Training (CBT) Lab equipped with eight workstations and two Avionics Desktop Trainers (ADTs), has been installed at the Sfax Air Base.
Textron Aviation Defense completed the delivery of eight Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft to the Tunisian Air Force. The first aircraft arrived in November 2022, and the final unit was delivered in August 2023.
A regional first in training technology
Introducing the T-6C OFT at Sfax Air Base represents a milestone for Tunisia. This high-fidelity training device is designed to provide procedural and instrument flight training across scenarios. It offers a cockpit experience with real aircraft hardware and a wide field of view, along with a seat that simulates onset and disturbance cues.
“As the first TRU-built Beechcraft T-6C OFT in the region, this marks a significant milestone in TRU Simulation’s commitment to advancing aviation training technology globally,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager of TRU Simulation.
“The dedication and expertise of our team have been crucial in achieving this milestone, and I am immensely proud of their hard work and commitment to excellence. It is a privilege to commemorate the integration of the device into the Tunisian Air Force.”
Enhancing operational readiness and skills
Alongside the operational flight trainer, TRU Simulation delivered a Computer-Based training Lab and Avionics Desktop Trainers, providing a training solution that spans basic flight procedures to avionics operation. These tools are expected to help train both pilots and maintenance professionals as Tunisia completes the integration of all eight Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft into its fleet.
International air forces, such as the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), also use the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II.