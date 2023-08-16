The single-engine turboprop aircraft Beechcraft T-6C Texan II. Source: Sergey Kohl/Shutterstock

The arrival of the eighth Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft at No. 13 Squadron, located at Sfax Air Base in Tunisia, marks a turning point in the country’s pilot production program.

Supplied by Textron Aviation Defense, these are the last of eight training aircraft to be delivered to Tunisia, with the first delivered in November 2022.

As part of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract, Textron Aviation Defense was selected to supply eight T-6C Texan II advanced military training aircraft. This contract encompasses a suite of support services, including in-country field service, logistics support representatives, programme management support, and interim contractor assistance during the first year of operation.

In addition to aircraft delivery, the agreement encompasses training for pilots and maintenance professionals, spare engines, spare parts, and aircraft support equipment.

The Beechcraft T-6C Texan II is designed and manufactured by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Textron Aviation Defense LLC. Textron Aviation Inc. stands as the parent company of Textron Inc.

Brett Pierson, the president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense, expressed his pride in the induction of the Beechcraft T-6C into Tunisian Air Force pilot production. “It’s an honour to celebrate the induction of the Beechcraft T-6C into Tunisian Air Force pilot production. The world’s most advanced global air forces and pilots trust us to deliver a great aircraft that enables them to make the world a better, more secure place.

Our world-class workforce goes above and beyond to design, manufacture, deliver and support the world’s premier military flight trainer. It is an honour that partner nations continue to put their confidence in the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II as the gold standard in training capabilities.”

This collaboration between Textron Aviation Defense and the Tunisian Air Force highlights the dedication of both partners to advancing training capabilities and strengthening national security across the region.

The popularity of the T-6C Texan IIs is far-reaching worldwide, with various international customers adding training aircraft to their inventory within the last ten years. These include Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.