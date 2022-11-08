Textron delivers first T-6C Texan II training aircraft to Tunisia

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II military flight trainer is manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense. Credit: Textron Inc/Business Wire.

Textron Aviation Defense has handed over the first of eight Beechcraft T-6C Texan II integrated military training systems to the Tunisian Air Force.

The new system will modernise training capabilities and support training operations of No 13 Squadron at the Sfax Air Base (AB), Tunisia.

The company is manufacturing eight training systems for Tunisia as part of a foreign military sale (FMS) deal with the US.

This sale package also requires Textron to deploy its field service and logistics support representatives in Tunisia.

Additional terms of the deal include interim contractor support for the initial year, programme management support, deployment of maintenance professionals, and delivering training for pilots, spare engines, spare parts and other aircraft support equipment.

Textron Aviation Defense Africa and the Middle East Sales and Strategy director Fouad Kasri said: “Tunisia is the 13th nation to acquire the T-6 and has now taken delivery of the 1,001st T-6C Texan II training system manufactured by our team in Wichita.”

Delivery of the second T-6C platform is expected to take place later this year. Meanwhile, the remaining six systems are scheduled to be delivered by next year.

Textron has already commenced the training for the first cadre of Tunisian pilots at its facility in Wichita, Kansas, US.

Besides, the company has collaborated with the US Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to support the country’s modernisation programme.

The service is procuring a suite of training devices and related support from Textron Aviation’s affiliate TRU Simulation + Training.

It comprises a ground-based training system, a computer-based training lab and an operational flight trainer and will be installed at Sfax AB.