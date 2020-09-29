Textron to deliver 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs to Thai Air Force

Textron Aviation Defense has won a contract from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deliver 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II advanced military training aircraft.

The contract also includes the supply of ground-based training systems, a mission planning and debrief system, ground support equipment and spare parts.

It will support RTAF Flying Training School operations at Kamphaeng Saen airbase.

This award will contribute to the objectives of modernisation and interoperability between the two countries.

Textron Aviation Defense Strategy and Sales vice-president Brett Pierson said: “We’re proud to equip the Royal Thai Air Force with the world’s most proven off-the-shelf training capability in the industry.



“The Royal Thai Air Force will now have an affordable, low-risk next-generation military trainer designed for all levels of instruction, enabling a steady tempo of flight students transitioning from Pilot-In-Training to Pilot-In-Command.

“I know the legendary T-6 will support the Royal Thai Air Force with long-term reliability, cost-effective operations and a fully integrated array of simulators, computer-based academics and sustainable logistics.”

Work will be completed at the company’s facilities in Wichita, Kansas.

Named T-6TH in Thailand, the 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft are scheduled to join the service between late 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, the company will commence training for RTAF pilots and maintenance professionals in Wichita in 2022.

In March, Textron Aviation Defense secured a contract to equip the US Air Force (USAF) with two Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine aircraft, pilot training and engineering services.