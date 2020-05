Security solutions and services provider Telos has secured US Air Force contract to support the Theater Deployable Communications (TDC) Black Core Architecture upgrade.

Under the $66.4m contract including option line items, the company will deliver modules and kits with inclusive baseline cybersecurity posture for equipment provided in the upgrade.

The TDC offers flexible, lightweight and integrated deployable communications equipment to warfighters.

To support the upgrade of TDC Black Core Architecture, Telos will provide information assurance services. This will aid to complete each step of the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF).

Additionally, other services to be delivered include identifying, managing and validating system security requirements.



Further, documenting and submitting the RMF assessment and authorisation that will result in an authority to operate.

Telos cyber operations and defence senior vice-president and general manager Brendan Malloy said: “We are committed to providing first-class cybersecurity and risk management services to the US Air Force (USAF), and have done so for decades.”

In March 2018, Telos secured contract to provide planning, infrastructure systems, networks operations and support for the USAF’s Air Combat Command (ACC).

Under the $108m valued contract, the company conducted enterprise architecture planning, engineering, project and configuration management, as well as network enterprise services.

In August 2016, Telos received a $26.9m valued contract to upgrade, modify and replace the USAF’s De-Militarised Zone (DMZ).

This was done by updating the networking equipment including firewall, intrusion prevention and intrusion detection systems, anti-virus software, web-portal capability and security management.