Taiwan claims incursion of 27 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) has claimed that 27 Chinese aircraft have entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on 3 August.

This comes hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan after meeting the country’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

According to the Taiwanese MND, the latest incursion involved six J-11 multi-role aircraft, five J-16 fighter jets, and 16 Sukhoi-30 (Su-30) fighter jets.

The MND also provided a map showing the flight path, claiming that out of the 27 fighter jets, a total of 22 aircraft, including six J-11s and 16 Su-30s, crossed the median line separating the island from China.

In response to the activities of Chinese aircraft, Taiwan MND said that the air force dispatched its combat aircraft for conducting air patrols.

Taiwan also issued radio warnings and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the activities.

In a report, Reuters mentioned a source familiar with Taiwan’s security planning saying: “The 22 jets that crossed the median line did not fly too far into the unofficial buffer from the Chinese side. Neither side’s aircraft normally cross the median line.”

Following Pelosi’s visit, China’s MND also released a statement saying that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will carry out military drills and training activities in six maritime areas and airspace of the Taiwan Strait, from 4 to 7 August.

Taiwan has reportedly been claiming that China often conducts such repeated missions in the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, as well as in the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In June, Taiwan reported that a similar mission was conducted and as many as 29 Chinese aircraft entered its ADIZ.