Saab to upgrade radar warning equipment on Tornado aircraft

Saab has secured a contract to upgrade radar warning equipment on the Tornado multi-Role combat aircraft operated by the German Air Force.

Saab secured the $48m (Skr400m) task order from German company Panavia Aircraft.

The Tornado multirole aircraft is operational in five different forms, including the Tornado GR 1 interdictor strike aircraft for close air support.

Saab will provide the German firm with modern digital components that enhance processing power and extend the life of the Tornado’s radar warning equipment.

Deliveries are expected to start this year and run through 2025.



Saab will execute the contract work at its Nuremberg and Järfälla sites in Germany and Sweden, respectively.

Saab deputy CEO and Surveillance business area head Anders Carp: “Mutual trust, reliability and performance are the cornerstones of the successful long-term partnership between Panavia, the German Armed Forces and Saab.

“We look forward to supporting the Luftwaffe with the latest technologies contributing to the platform’s survivability and mission success. Essential work will be carried out in Germany, which is in line with Saab’s strategy to expand our footprint on the German defence market.”

Saab claimed that its advanced radar warning equipment provides aircrew with ‘superior situational awareness’ of the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum in complex environments.

Saab first received a radar warning equipment order for Germany’s Tornado fighters in 1999.

Recently, Saab was contracted by the Bulgarian Air Force to deliver its deployable maintenance facility.

Panavia Aircraft is a multi-national company established by three partner nations (Britain, Germany and Italy) for the production of the Tornado Aircraft.

It is a consortium of BAE Systems, EADS and Alenia Aeronautica.