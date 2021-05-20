Saab to deliver DAM facility for Bulgarian Air Force

Saab’s DAM provides improved maintenance capacity, combined with superior force protection. Credit: Saab.

The Bulgarian Air Force has awarded a contract to Saab to supply Deployable Maintenance Facility (DAM) for use at its airbases throughout the country.

DAM facility is designed to provide improved and mobile maintenance capacity, combined with superior force protection.

The facility can be ‘deployed rapidly’ anywhere according to mission requirement, providing improved operational availability.

According to Saab, DAM will enable the Bulgarian Air Force to optimise its infrastructure capability in an efficient and flexible manner.

It will provide the Bulgarian Air Force with sufficient capability for parking, protection and maintenance of a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.



Saab Aviation Services business unit business development director Christoffer Rashdan said: “With this contract, we are growing our installed base of DAM in the central European region, following a previous delivery to Hungary.

“The key to success for us has been proactivity and a close customer dialogue.”

Moreover, DAM is integrated with an ‘integrated Barracuda multispectral camouflage’ and provides protection against warfare sensors.

It serves as a complement to existing permanent and stationary infrastructure as it reduces dependency on them for maintenance and protection while increasing autonomy and mission endurance.

The company will also provide training to the end-user on how to install and use the DAM.

Saab Aviation Services business unit head Stefan Eriksson said: “This is yet another great testament to the great multi-purpose capability of DAM.

“An asset equally suitable for use in-country as well as during deployed operations.”

Deliveries of DAM facility to the Bulgarian Air Force will commence later this year.