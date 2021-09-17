Rolls-Royce to improve air refuelling efficiency for USAF

In picture, a KC-135 refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon. Credit: USAF / WikiCommons.

Rolls-Royce North America has secured a new contract to further develop a new software system that seeks to maximise efficiency in managing air refuelling assets for the US Air Force (USAF).

The $800,000 contract was awarded by the US Transportation Command.

Rolls-Royce has developed Air Refueling Optimization and Planning System (AROPS) as part of the new suite of digital services called TwinAlytix.

The software is designed to increase air tanker availability and eliminate inefficiencies due to disconnected systems and process challenges.

Rolls-Royce, along with its partner Applied Aeronautical Systems, will continue to improve the solution to make the overall air refuelling enterprise more effective and efficient. This will help in reducing costs and mitigating environmental impact.



Additionally, Rolls-Royce announced that an Operational Process Digital Twin (OPDT) concept of the USAF’s air refuelling enterprise created by the two companies advanced to Phase II and Phase III of an AFWERX challenge (Reimagining Energy).

The OPDT is designed to enable the USAF to pre-plan future air refuelling requirements ahead of deployments.

Rolls-Royce Defense Business Development senior vice-president Darryl Roberson said: “The new AROPS software package will lead to significant improvements in the entire USAF air refuelling enterprise.

“Rolls-Royce is proud to be leading the way in the aerospace industry in digital advancements with our new TwinAlytix suite of offerings. We are focused on removing complexities and transforming operations for our customers.”

In addition to the AROPS platform, the TwinAlytix digital suite features virtual reality training, foreign object debris (FOD) prevention services, asset management protection, TP400 Tip Clearance, enterprise modelling, and remote FSR service.

Virtual reality training is already fielded in the airforce, while FOD is in operation in the US Marine Corps.

Earlier this month, Rolls-Royce signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to expand Adour engine parts supply chain in India.