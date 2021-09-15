Rolls-Royce and HAL sign agreement for ‘Made in India’ Adour engine parts

Adour is a twin spool, counter-rotating turbofan engine. Credit: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce have signed an agreement to expand Adour engine parts supply chain in India.

The latest pact will support international military customers. Adour is a twin spool, counter-rotating turbofan engine.

HAL chairman and managing director R Madhavan said: “With over 30 years’ experience of supporting repair and maintenance services for the Adour engines in India, HAL has the capability and capacity to support a large defence customer base.

“This is the first order for supply of spares for the Adour Global Supply chain. We plan to be a key player in the supply chain of Adour Engines and expect more orders to follow.

Madhavan added that the new partnership would enable the two companies to increase the defence sourcing presence in India.



In February, HAL and Rolls-Royce strengthened their partnership to expand the supply chain for civil and defence aerospace.

They also agreed to establish an authorised maintenance centre at HAL for Adour Mk871 engines, which power several aircraft. This centre will support international military customers and operators.

Rolls-Royce India and South Asia president Kishore Jayaraman said: “Our valued partnership with HAL has grown from strength to strength over the last few decades and this is a significant step towards strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India, and to help catapult India’s vision for the defence sector to ‘make in India’ for the world.”