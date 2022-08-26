RNLAF receives Mk-82 bombs for conducting F-35A training missions

The Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNLAF) F-35 aircraft. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation/NSPA - Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

The Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has revealed that the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has received ammunition to support the F-35A training missions.

The delivered ammunition includes the Mk-82, which is one of a series of low-drag, unguided, general-purpose training bombs.

The ammunition support has been delivered under the Ammunition Support Partnership (ASP), Air Munitions Component.

The latest delivery also marks the first time such support has been extended by ASP through an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA).

The ASP has completed the Mk-82 delivery within six months from the initial request by RNLAF.

It was also supported by the Mutual Emergency Support framework by the US Air Force Europe.

The Mk-82 bombs will further ensure that the RNLAF can carry out the essential air training operations with the F-35A aircraft fleet.

According to NSPA, a Support Partnership is a distinctive multinational cooperation mechanism of the NSPA.

It was established on after two or more Nato nations requested to organise common support and service activities.

Under this framework, the involved countries deliver governance and guidance while the NSPA works on developing the capabilities to handle and fulfil nations’ requirements.

The associated operational and administrative tasks to execute the requirements performed under the Support Partnership’s activities are funded by the participating countries and the customer nations.

Apart from ammunition, the partnership also provides multinational multi-role tanker transport (MRTT), helicopters, uncrewed aerial systems, alliance ground surveillance, fixed-wing aircraft along with other land vehicles, missiles and systems.

NSPA recently delivered the sixth and seventh A330 MRTT aircraft to the multinational MRTT fleet unit.