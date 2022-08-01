NSPA delivers sixth and seventh A330 MRTT aircraft to MMF Unit

The sixth and seventh aircraft were delivered to the MMF unit at its Main Operating Base in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Credit: © NSPA - Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

The Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has handed over two more A330 multirole tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft to the multinational MRTT fleet (MMF) unit.

Delivery of the sixth and seventh units of the nine ordered aircraft was marked by a transfer of titles ceremony.

It was held at the MMF unit’s Main Operating Base in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on 27 and 29 July.

During the ceremony, Airbus Defence and Space transferred the aircraft’s ownership to the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), on behalf of the NSPA.

NSPA general manager Stacy Cummings said: “The partnership with Airbus is a great example of how strategic dialogue and cooperation with industry are essential for Nato’s defence capability planning, development and delivery.

“The MMF programme is an excellent example of how NSPA supports allies with key defence capabilities, from acquisition throughout the entire lifecycle of the system.”

According to NSAP, the latest deliveries marked a major milestone under the OCCAR management, as the OCCAR-NSPA cooperation agreement is set to complete on 31 December this year.

The seventh MRTT is the last aircraft delivered under the first acquisition tranche while the first aircraft was delivered in June 2020.

Deliveries of the eighth and ninth MRTT aircraft are expected to take place by the end of 2024.

Initiated by the European Defence Agency in 2012, the MMF unit comprises six allied nations, including Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg.

These nations have the exclusive rights to operate Nato-owned aircraft in a sharing arrangement.

With a fleet of seven aircraft, the MMF unit will soon achieve initial operational capability (IOC) and provide strategic transport, air-to-air refuelling, and aeromedical evacuation capabilities to the associated nations.