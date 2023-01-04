The MSP500 system is integrated into the batteries of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System. Credit: Soldatnytt from Oslo, Norway/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) has awarded a contract to Rheinmetall to upgrade the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s (RNoAF) Multi-Sensor Platform (MSP) 500.

The estimated contract value is in the range of low double-digit-million-Euro.

As part of the new modernisation effort, the company will replace the RNoAF’s ageing MSP500 system and its associated simulators with a new MSP600 digital sensor system.

The existing MSP500 platform was also developed by Rheinmetall and entered the service with Norwegian forces in 2002.

Installation of the new digital sensor system is expected to commence in mid-2025.

According to Rheinmetall, the MSP500 platform is an integral part of the RNoAF’s air defence system, called the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The multi-sensor platform is equipped with the batteries of this NASAMS.

Rheinmetall’s MSP600 digital system is currently in use with different countries’ naval, land and air forces.

The new MSP600 digital system is being procured to provide improved performance in comparison to the old MSP500.

MSP600 is a lightweight electro-optical platform that can support various land-based coastal or border surveillance and air defence systems, helicopters and naval vessels.

It is a four-axis stabilised system that works to control an electro-optical sensor package comprising a high-precision laser rangefinder, a day/night vision thermal imager and a high-definition colour daylight camera.

The sensor package is controlled by a ‘coarse/fine system’ to provide better stabilisation for the line of sight, ensuring that the system is not influenced by other environmental factors.

The company claimed that this enhanced platform operates in passive mode and is virtually undetectable.

In 2013, Kongsberg selected Rheinmetall to upgrade the RoNAF’s NASAMS II by providing new electronics and software for the system.