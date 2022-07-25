RCAF establishes new division to improve Canada’s space capabilities

The 3 Canadian Space Division was established during a ceremony at National Defence Headquarters Carling in Ottawa, Canada. Credit: Alex Guibord/Flickr (Creative Commons).

Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Director General Space organisation has transitioned to a new division, 3 Canadian Space Division (3 CSD).

The new division was established during a ceremony held at National Defence Headquarters Carling in Ottawa, Ontario, on 22 July.

It was attended by RCAF commander lieutenant general Al Meinzinger and 3 CSD commander brigadier general Mike Adamson.

This re-organisation aims to meet the expanded scope of CAF’s space operations.

The new division will focus on improving space-based capabilities to support critical Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) requirements, including situational awareness; communications, command and control (C3); navigation and weather.

Once the division is fully grown in the next few years, it is expected to employ around 175 military and civilian personnel, which is an increase of 85 positions from the Director General Space.

Canada National Defence Minister Anita Anand said: “As the international security environment becomes increasingly complex, space is a critical domain for our national security.

“The establishment of 3 Canadian Space Division marks an important step forward in our work to build a cutting-edge, innovative military that can anticipate and act in response to tomorrow’s threats.”

The division follows the space initiatives outlined in Canada’s defence policy, ‘Strong, Secure, Engaged.’

The establishment of 3 CSD also involves the re-organisation of 7 Wing, which includes 7 Space Operations Squadron and 7 Operations Support Squadron.

This re-established wing will deliver space-based data and capabilities to support CAF operations.

Furthermore, 3 CSD will focus on Canada’s commitment to the combined space operations initiative, which will enhance international cooperation on defence space activities.

Other nations that are a part of this initiative are France, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, the UK and the US.