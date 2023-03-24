StormBreaker is a network enabled, air-to-surface smart weapon system that is used for engaging different moving targets. Credit: © Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a contract for the production and delivery of additional 1,500 StormBreaker smart weapon systems for the US Air Force (USAF).

The estimated value of this contract is approximately $320m.

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD) announcement, the contract will require Raytheon to deliver StormBreaker, also referred as Small Diameter Bomb Increment II (SDB II), GBU-53/B assembled weapons and containers to the USAF.

The company will carry out all the associated work from its facility in Tucson, Arizona, US.

Work under this contract is expected to compete by June 2027.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Air Power president Paul Ferraro said: “Having StormBreaker in the warfighter’s arsenal provides unprecedented capability against moving targets, regardless of conditions.

“It also expands our production line and reinforces our commitment of ensuring the warfighter has the next-level munitions they need to safely and successfully accomplish the mission.”

StormBreaker is a network enabled, air-to-surface smart weapon system used to autonomously detect different moving targets. It uses its winged munition to engage them. The all-weather weapon features tri-mode seeker and multi-effect warhead.

Currently, StormBreaker is being used with the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft. It was approved for field testing with F-15E by the US Air Combat Command in October 2020.

In addition, the smart weapon is further being tested for the F-35B fighter aircraft and F/A-18 Hornet multi-role jet.

In the process of being tested for all the three aircraft, the weapon system has successfully performed ‘hundreds’ of operational test shots to date.