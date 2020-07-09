QNS wins Phase II SBIR contract from USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US-based cybersecurity company Q-Net Security (QNS) has secured a project from the US Air Force (USAF) as part of a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract.

Under the $3m project, QNS will partner with the USAF’s Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division and will advance the development of its cybersecurity product.

Focused on securing critical infrastructure, the QNS solution drops into networks to protect devices and provide secure communication for public networks, including long-term evolution (LTE) and the internet.

Under the SBIR Phase II contract, QNS is expected to commence the project work with immediate effect.

It aims to create an impenetrable network to the tactical edge where warfighters and battlespace systems will be able to communicate with protection.



USAF Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Director Andrew Ho said: “AFMC Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) HNCCA CCSD has a national defence-related mission need, specifically Air Force Communication Security.

“This mission impact of this project on the airforce and the department of defence will be securing communications to the warfighter not secured today.”

Coordinated through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX, the SBIR contract programme streamlines small businesses’ process to create faster experience with diverse potential applicants and solutions.

The QNS hardware-barrier serves as a groundbreaking approach to cybersecurity through the power, performance, and the immutability of its solution.

Last month, US-based cybersecurity company Shift5 was contracted by the USAF for the Phase II SBIR programme. The $1.5m contract was awarded through the AFWERX SBIR technology innovation programme.