US-based cybersecurity company Shift5 has been contracted by the US Air Force (USAF) for the Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) programme.

The $1.5m contract was awarded through the AFWERX SBIR technology innovation programme.

The programme aims to enable and encourage innovation to improve the service’s effectiveness.

Shift5 Operations head Mitchell Plonski said: “We are honoured to be awarded a SBIR Phase II contract. This is a testament to the airforce’s commitment to incorporating innovations from industry.”

The company’s performance in Phase I of the contract has helped investment for the next phase within the airforce.



Phase I focused on conducting initial discovery, identifying platforms and high-level end-user requirements.

Under this contract, Phase II prototype adoption for the wider aviation purposes will be demonstrated.

During Phase II, Shift5 will integrate cybersecurity solutions, including Shift5 Intake, Shift Engine and Shift5 Gauge Cluster onto existing airforce platforms.

This contract will increase the cyber resiliency of critical mission assets.

Shift5 Product head Jenny Kim said: “Partnering with the airforce complements Shift5’s rapid, iterative approach to developing innovative products that serve both military and commercial entities.”

Phase I of the contract concluded earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Systems Definition Inc (SDI) secured an AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract from the USAF.

Under the 15 months follow-on contract, SDI will serve as the prime contractor and integrate its APAA technologies into a USAF COP.