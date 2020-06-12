SDI wins AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Systems Definition Inc (SDI) has secured an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

The follow-on contract has been awarded following the successful completion of Phase I earlier this year.

SDI principal investigator Brendan Adams said: “Phase I examined the feasibility of integrating SDI’s Advanced Personnel Accountability Application (APAA) technologies into an Air Force Common Operating Picture (COP).

“We’re excited to move forward to the second phase of this project and build out an accountability solution that brings enhanced situational awareness and personnel accountability capabilities to the DoD environment.”

In the coming 15 months, Phase II of the programme will focus on the integration of SDI’s APAA technologies into a USAF COP.



This will allow to conduct field trials of the developed prototype baselines and test APAA capabilities migration into the COP for Event Response Situational Awareness (COPERS).

SDI will serve as the prime contractor.

The software development and technologies integration will be executed by SDI along with Centauri’s The Design Knowledge Company (TDKC).

A representative of the Air Force Disaster Response Force (DRF) COP, COPERS integrates data from multiple sources.

Developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and TDKC, it enhances situational awareness.

Last month, AI.Reverie and Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) secured AFWERX SBIR Phase I contract from the USAF.

Under the contract, AI.Reverie will enhance computer vision models for the US Department of Defense (DoD).