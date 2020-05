AI.Reverie and Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) have secured AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the contract, AI.Reverie will enhance computer vision models for the US Department of Defense (DoD). This award extends the company’s partnership with the USAF to the army.

The platform will accelerate reconnaissance to the speed required during a mission.

At present, the computer vision models used to gather intelligence require training from classified locations and hard-to-reach places.

The data platform developed will solve this challenge by automatically generating millions of fully annotated images at a low cost.



Further, the electromagnetic spectrum will help soldiers to identify objects and create situation awareness.

AI.Reverie co-founder and CEO Daeil Kim said: “SBIR grants have allowed us to contribute to cutting-edge technology for a meaningful endeavour, which is exactly what we set out to do.”

Under the AFWERX programme, US military installations worldwide will use special funding provided by AFWERX to partner with GRC and develop an advanced immersion-cooling solution.

After GRC and its chosen military partner agree to collaborate, they will identify and engineer a single-phase immersion-cooling solution for the military partner’s defence readiness.

GRC Enterprise Sales vice-president Thomas Kenny said: “The partnership will enable us and the military partner chosen from all the applicants to develop an immersion-cooled infrastructure that will deliver automated and efficient solutions, and defence readiness.”

The AFWERX contract was awarded to GRC and an Air Force base in the US in 2018, which led to the development of the company’s new ICEtankTM IT40UPS modular, containerised data centre.