Polish Air Force’s F-16 aircraft. Credit: Rob Schleiffert/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Israeli company Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract to deliver a total of four F-16 full mission simulators (FMS) for the Polish Air Force (PLAF).

The estimated value of the new award is approximately $36m. It is valid for a period of more than 28 months.

The system will allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to hone and enhance a wide range of operational skills.

It will offer both basic familiarity lessons with the aircraft as well as the advanced combat flight training in highly contested operational environments.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “This award highlights Elbit Systems’ leading positions in the training and simulation markets.

“We remain committed to delivering high quality training solutions for military pilots, and we are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with advanced solutions to support their missions.”

The company’s simulation system is at the core of F-16 Mission Training Center that allows the pilots to train and hone their operational readiness and quality to undertake any combat missions.

The FMS technology includes a 360-degree display system to provide a full mission training experience.

The interconnected simulator system also offers high fidelity along with an immersive and realistic flight training experience, without any safety issues.

Furthermore, the training system can also support future simulation infrastructure of the Polish Air Force by providing support and connectivity for additional training devices.

This will allow the Air Force personnel to conduct live, virtual and constructive training.

In 2018, Elbit Systems secured a contract to deliver M-346 FMS and training devices for the Polish Air Force.

The previously delivered system also offered the infrastructure to interconnect M-346 FMS with future PLAF F-16 mission centre to support combined training.