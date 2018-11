Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit Systems and Leonardo Aircraft Division have delivered M-346 simulators and training devices to the Polish Air Force (PLAF).

Under the deal, the two companies have jointly completed the delivery of M-346 full mission simulators (FMS) and flight training devices (FTD).

The new simulators resemble the Israeli Air Force’s simulation technology at the M-346 training centre. They will enable PLAF personnel to obtain advanced and high-quality training and prepare for superior mission readiness.



M-346 simulators are equipped with 360° display systems to offer high fidelity air-to-air and air-to-ground mission training experiences for airforce pilots.

The interconnected training solution facilitates both pilot and formation training in the same facility.

“This enables the PLAF to interconnect the current fighter trainer simulators with the future F-16 Mission Training Center in order to support combined mission training.”

FMS and FTD offer real flight experience for M-346 pilots with no safety limitations. They enable PLAF personnel to attain a range of skills, from basic familiarity with the aircraft to top level combat flight competence in complex scenarios.

The advanced training and simulation technologies delivered by Elbit Systems can be implemented with the airforce’s future simulation infrastructure.

Built by Finmeccanica company Alenia Aermacchi, M-346 Master is an advanced and lead-in fifth-generation fighter trainer aircraft that delivers combat pilot training for front-line fighters with high angle-of-attack capability.

The aerodynamic design of the trainer uses a vortex lift to ensure manoeuvrability and controllability at a very high angle-of-attack using a fly-by-wire control system.