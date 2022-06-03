Palantir receives $53.89m increase for $121.5m US SSC BMC3 contract

With the contract modification, Palantir will continue to support the USSF, the USAF and the NORAD- NORTHCOM. Credit: Van Ha/US Space Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

Palantir Technologies has received an additional $53.89m increase for a $121.5m contract awarded last year from the US Space Systems Command (SSC) Battle Management Command, Control and Communications (BMC3).

With this increase, the total value of the contract has now become $175.39m.

Under the latest contract modification, the company will continue to provide its data and decisions platform to support national security objectives through March next year.

The increased funds will support the continuous delivery of Palantir’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform capabilities.

The DaaS capabilities allow mission areas within the US Space Force (USSF), US Air Force (USAF) and North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD)- Northern Command (NORTHCOM) to integrate, clean, share and leverage data.

The process helps the USSF, USAF and NORAD-NORTHCOM mission areas to make decisions on strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, personnel management and collaboration across combatant commands.

Additionally, the new contract extension involves capabilities for decision support tooling for continuity of leadership operations and echelon planning.

Palantir USG president Akash Jain said: “The readiness of our nation’s Space and Air Force is vital to Western security.

“We’re incredibly honoured to continue our partnership with Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM as they establish information dominance through scalable and mature software.”

In May 2021, Palantir Technologies secured a $32.5m firm-fixed-price contract to deliver software to support the USAF and the USSF.

Palantir’s software for this contract was provided to support the critical missions of the Space and Missile Systems Centre’s Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX) and the NORAD-NORTHCOM.