Palantir Technologies wins contract to support USAF and USSF

US Space Force officials in the Oval Office of the White House. Credit: The White House photo by Shealah Craighead.

Palantir Technologies has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to provide software support for the US Space Force (USSF) and US Air Force (USAF).

The software will support the critical missions of the Air Force Department, Space and Missile Systems Center’s Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX).

The contract will also benefit the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)- Northern Command (NORTHCOM).

The task order is valued at $32.5m.

Palantir Global Defense lead Doug Philippone said: “Our nation’s service members deserve the best technology possible to win.



“It’s an honour to continue our work with the SMC as they deliver mission-critical capability to the service.”

To support SMC/ECX’s Space Command and Control (C2) programme element, Palantir will deploy and maintain ‘Palantir as data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform’.

This platform includes operational users at both the National Space Defense Center (SDC) and the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC).

The Palantir analytics platform will also be used by Project Brown Heron, which is an electronic surveillance programme initiated by the USAF.

The platform combines data sources from across the service to continuously enhance operational readiness across various mission-critical areas for USAF senior leadership.

Furthermore, Palantir will support NORAD-NORTHCOM’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) transformation, supporting ‘comprehensive and collaborative operational planning and execution’.

Space C2 at the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center senior materiel leader colonel Jennifer Krolikowski said: “I’m excited about this partnership and the work we are doing to provide better data-driven decision making to our leadership.

“Palantir’s technology and framework have truly accelerated our ability to remove data stovepipes throughout the community and create actionable knowledge.”

Palantir previously worked with the USSF last year to provide a data backbone for the space command and control modernisation programme.