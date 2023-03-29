Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists from Nellis and Edwards Air Force Base execute a static line jump during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy.

Personnel recovery airmen from New York Air National Guard (NY ANG) have tested their capabilities to perform safe extractions in contested scenarios.

The deployed personnel recovery airmen belong to the 106th Rescue Wing’s 101st Rescue Squadron and 102nd Rescue Squadron. The training was carried out during the exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2, held between 12 and 24 March.

The latest iteration of Red Flag featured Joint Test-Joint Updating Measurements for Personnel Recovery (JT-JUMPR) programme.

The programme is administered by the 414th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), allowing the pilots to practice their survivability skills in contested scenarios as well as in performing safe extractions.

The primary objective of this training was to prepare the participating airmen to have varied capabilities while undertaking different phases of joint, coalition and combined operations.

The HH-60G Pavehawk helicopters and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft were also deployed to support the personnel recovery training of the two squadrons.

414th CTS SERE specialist staff sergeant Zachary Purcell said: “The 414th CTS’s JT-JUMPR programme trains combat search and rescue squadrons across the Department of Defence (DoD) and instills the importance of the US Air Force’s (USAF) pivot to training pilots for long-term survival evasion resistance and escape scenarios.”

During the personnel recovery training, the USAF’s special tactics Pararescuemen were assigned to provide medical treatments used to save the lives of the pilots extracted in the scenario.

Putnam added: “Planning, executing, and debriefing large scale scenarios at Red Flag is a vital experience for our aircrew and it highlights how rescue fits into the overall fight.

“It enables our crews to think through complex problems and coordinate in real time with other assets and how they can assist during a personnel recovery event.”