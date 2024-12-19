The agreement comes at a time when the security landscape is seen to be increasingly challenging. Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock.

Norway Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, have formalised their commitment to bolster space cooperation through a letter of intent.

This move comes at a time when the security landscape is seen to be increasingly challenging, particularly for space-based assets, highlighting the necessity for enhanced defence partnerships.

Norway’s latest Defence Long-Term Plan places emphasis on advancing military space operations and the establishment of new satellite systems.

Recently, the parliament of Norway reached a consensus on the implementation of the new long-term defence plan that will span over a 12-year period, starting from the current year and extending to 2036.

This initiative will see an increase in defence expenditure by Nkr600bn (approximately $60bn). The proposed financial allocation for Norway’s defence sector is projected to be Nkr1624bn throughout this 12-year timeframe.

The plan is set to enhance the overall strength of the Norwegian Armed Forces by incorporating additional manpower and introducing advanced capabilities across all military branches.

Bjørn Arild Gram said: “Space-based services and capabilities are essential for effective military operations going forward. Leveraging space-based capabilities will be crucial for Norway’s ability to sustain situational awareness in the High North.

“Norway is a significant space nation, but collaboration with allies is vital for further development, creating synergies, and sharing costs. This will bolster Norway’s position as a key player in space, while enhancing security and stability.”

The collaboration between Norway and Germany in the realm of space was previously solidified with a joint declaration, allowing German satellites to be launched from Andøya Spaceport on 19 June 2025.

Andøya Spaceport has since secured a long-term contract with Isar Aerospace, a German firm, to use the Spectrum rocket for satellite launches.

“The signing of the letter of intent between Norway and Germany lays the foundation for collaboration across several areas, including space operations, defence industrial initiatives, and satellite launches from Andøya Spaceport,” added Bjørn Arild Gram.

Besides, Norway has recently declared its intention to augment its support for Ukraine by contributing to the air defence of Rzeszów airport in Poland, a critical logistics centre for Ukrainian aid.

Beginning in December 2024, Norwegian forces will deploy approximately 100 soldiers to safeguard the airspace using NASAMS air defence systems and F-35 fighter jets.