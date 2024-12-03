Norway is set to further enhance its support for Ukraine by providing air defence for Rzeszów airport in Poland, a logistics hub for supplies bound for Ukraine.
Starting December 2024, Norwegian forces will protect the airspace with NASAMS air defence systems and F-35 fighter jets, deploying in the region of 100 soldiers for the mission.
The operation will run from December to Easter within Polish airspace, as part of a rotation among NATO allies to safeguard Poland.
Norway Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: “Poland is making a tremendous effort to ensure that both civilian and military supplies reach Ukraine. The airport is also central to the medical evacuation efforts that Norway is responsible for.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have demonstrated the value of air defence, and the Norwegian contribution in Poland is highly appreciated. We are doing this primarily for Ukraine and Poland, but it also shows that we stand by our commitments within NATO.”
In addition to Norway’s efforts, the US is also ramping up its assistance to Ukraine.
As part of a security surge announced by President Joe Biden in September, the US is delivering a new package of weapons and equipment valued at $725m to Ukraine.
This package, the 71st tranche since August 2021, includes Stinger missiles, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems munitions, HIMARS ammunition, and various other military supplies.
It is sourced from the Department of Defense (DOD) inventories under the Presidential Drawdown Authority.
The US package also comprises 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, uncrewed aerial systems, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems, TOW missiles, and more.
Pentagon press secretary air force major general Pat Ryder said this assistance aims to bolster Ukraine’s defence capabilities against Russia’s ongoing attacks.
A DOD press release read: “The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine’s urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression.”