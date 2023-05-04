An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20 lands aboard USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, Jan 16 2020. Two of the US Navy’s E-2Ds will receive additional parts and support. Credit: DVIDS.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has contracted the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Northrop Grumman, to procure long lead parts and associated support for two E-2D Advanced Hawkeye plus up aircraft for the US Navy (USN).

Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (25.06%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (9.52%); Woodland Hill, California (5.87%); Menlo park, California (5.08%); Greenlawn, New York (3.33%); Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (2.02%); Owego, New York (1.79%); Edgewood, New York (1.41%); Melbourne, Florida (1.35%); and various locations within the continental US (44.57%), and is expected to be completed in April 2028. The fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60m will be obligated at the time of award.

This contract follows another contract awarded to Northrop Grumman, that provides USN and the governments of France, Japan, Taiwan, and Egypt with sustainment and technical support for their E-2C/D Hawkeye reconnaissance aircraft.

The DoD have recently experienced “diminshing manufacturing sources”, where certain parts or components used are no longer produced by their OEMs or are becoming harder to obtain.

This sourcing issue has led the DoD to contract OEMs to provide completely new engineering proposals as well as total redesign concepts for variois aircraft.

While this has occurred with the F-35s, P-8As, as well as uncrewed aerial vehicles such as the MQ-4C Triton and the RQ-4 Global Hawk – the latter two also being manufactured by Northrop Grumman – we cannot say for sure if this is also the case with the long lead parts needed for the E-2D.