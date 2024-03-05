Nato’s Kuçova airbase in Albania reopened on 4 March, 2024, after the completion of a €50m ($54m) modernisation effort that transformed a decades-old base into a hub for Alliance logistics, air operations, training and exercises.
Works funded by Nato’s Security Investment Programme (NSIP) since the renovations began in 2019 include upgrades to the control tower, runways, hangars and storage facilities.
Located around 80km from Tirana, the airbase “will serve as an important Nato air hub,” according to acting spokesperson Dylan White.
“The makeover of Kuçova airbase is a strategic investment and shows that Nato continues to strengthen its presence in the Western Balkans, an area of strategic importance to the Alliance,” said White, describing the largest Nato project in Albania in the last decade.
The Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto, and Turkish Lieutenant General, Göksel Kahya were among high ranking officials to speak at the reopening ceremony, which was attended by the Albanian President, Bajram Began, Prime Minister, and the President of the Assembly Edi Rama, as well as the Minister of Defence Niko Peleshi and the Chief of Defence, Major General Arben Kingji.
The Nato delegation at the ceremony included the Commander of the Combined Air Operations Centre Torrejón, Lieutenant General Juan Pablo Sanchez De Lara and the General Manager of the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Stacy Cummings.
