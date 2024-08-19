This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.
Military satellite communications (SATCOM) is a strategically critical capability for top- and upper-tier militaries, keen to preserve operational independence through earth orbit constellations, often leveraging the skillsets of the private sector.
However, countries such as the UK could find themselves at risk in the increasingly contested space domain, with SATCOM a key target.
Also, don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on the merits of a (imaginary) British Army shift to the Leopard 2A7 tank, a move that could offer long term industrial benefits, over and above the work being done in the UK for the Challenger 3 upgrade.
Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Elsewhere, catch up on the latest thoughts from Bell-Textron on the US Army’s FLRAA programme, with the unique V-280 Valor tiltrotor learning key lessons from its V-22 predecessor.
In addition, analysis of Japan’s new Defence White Paper offers some key insight as Tokyo moves from a military client state of the United States to a peer in its own right.
For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.