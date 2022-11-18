Lockheed Martin to supply eight TPY-4 radar systems to Norway

The new Lockheed Martin-built radar will provide advanced early warning and air command-and-control capabilities to the Norwegian Air Force. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin for the delivery of eight TPY-4 next-generation ground-based air surveillance radars.

It also includes an additional option for three more radars.

As part of the initial work, the company will replace existing radar systems at three different locations with its three new TPY-4 radar systems.

Besides, the remaining five TPY-4 radars will be installed at five new locations across Norway.

The radars are being procured to enhance the existing capabilities of the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) to provide continuous surveillance to safeguard the country’s airspace.

It will also provide advanced early warning and air command-and-control capabilities to the RNoAF. Norway is also a key Nato ally in the north.

NDMA director general Gro Jære said: “Large parts of our existing sensor structure for military air surveillance are approaching the end of their lifecycle and must be upgraded to meet future air threats.”

Apart from prime contractor Lockheed Martin, this work will also involve the participation of Norway-based firm Kongsberg as the sub-contractor.

Kongsberg’s part of the work includes the delivery of associated hardware and software, along with the assembling of radars before final installation at the decided locations.

Delivery and installation of the first radar at the Gyrihaugen site in Ringerike, Norway, is expected to complete by the end of 2025.

The MoD said that preparations at this site have already started, with the delivery of all the systems expected to complete by 2030.

Once installed, the radars’ condition will be monitored by three regional technical maintenance centres that will be established in Norway.

Work under the latest award is part of the larger Norwegian Radar Sensor programme, which also involves associated facility construction work.