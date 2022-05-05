View all newsletters
  News
May 5, 2022

Lockheed Martin completes first AN/TPY-4 radar production

The radar was selected under the USAF’s 3DELRR rapid prototyping programme.

Lockheed Martin radar
Lockheed Martin’s TPY-4 radar comes in fixed and transportable variants, which can be transported via truck, rail, or helicopter. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corp/US Air Force.

Lockheed Martin has completed the production of its first ground-based air defence radar, AN/TPY-4, to provide tracking precision to the US and allied nations.

The completion of AN/TPY-4’s production comes one month after its selection by the US Air Force (USAF).

The radar was selected under the USAF’s three-dimensional expeditionary long-range radar (3DELRR) rapid prototyping programme.

The USAF’s 3DELRR programme involves production options for around 35 long-range radar systems, which are expected to reach initial operational capability (IOC).

Last year, the AN/TPY-4(V)1 radar earned its official designation from the US Government.

The system features the platform electronics subsystem (PES) delivered by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA).

Lockheed Martin Ground Based Air Surveillance Radars director Rick Herodes said: “Lockheed Martin is committed to investing in advanced defence technology and the TPY-4 radar is a direct result of those investments.

“TPY-4 meets the needs of a rapidly changing battlefields, marked by technological growth and the emergence of increasingly challenging threats.”

Lockheed Martin’s new multi-mission radar is capable of tracking existing and emerging threats, by integrating with the existing air defence systems.

Designed as a fully digital, software-defined sensor architecture, the new transportable or fixed air defence TPY-4 radar can operate in contested environments.

TPY-4’s open hardware, software and interface standard compliance provides ease of integration along with long-term support.

The radar can rapidly adapt to the required operational changes using the software enhancements, without making any hardware or design changes.

It can detect very small or hard-to-detect targets and operate in adverse weather conditions and environments.

