On 18 June 2024, Lockheed Martin marked the delivery of the 2,700th Hercules multi-mission tactical air-lifter, a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker, to be operated by the US Marine Corps (USMC) Aerial Refueller Transport Squadron 252.
The C-130 Hercules aircraft family is used by 70 nations, worldwide, with the latest production model, the C-130J Super Hercules, supporting 18 different mission requirements.
The maiden flight of the C-130 Hercules was in 1954. The aircraft measures 29.3 metres (m) in length and 11.4m in height, with a wing-span of 39.7m. It has a maximum gross take-off weight of 79,380kg, and a cargo volume of the aircraft is 4,551 cubic feet.
The KC-130J features modern aerial refuelling capabilities and is designed based on the C-130 Hercules tanker technology. The KC-130J variant is capable of refuelling numerous rotary wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft, including the F-35B/C Lightning II. It can be integrated with modular systems for providing close air support to troops and conducting multi-sensor image reconnaissance.
Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, highlighted the significance of this delivery, emphasising the aircraft’s role in enhancing the USMC’s capabilities and its adaptability to diverse missions: “The Lockheed Martin team is honoured to deliver this milestone Super Hercules to the U.S. Marine Corps, where it will be part of the largest KC-130J fleet in the world and provide true force amplification across the globe.”
“Not only does this Hercules represent the 2,700th C-130 delivered, but it also reflects the inherent mission and performance adaptability that fuels the C-130’s ongoing relevance,” added McLean.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The KC-130J’s design allows it to operate at slow speeds and low altitudes, ideal for helicopter refuelling. The Super Hercules fleet plays a role in tactical airlift missions and humanitarian operations worldwide.
The C-130J fleet, with over 540 aircraft and nearly 3 million flight hours, continues to gain invaluable insights, ensuring its readiness for future challenges.