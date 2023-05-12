A F-35 fighter aircraft inside a hangar. Credit: © BAE Systems.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation, has been awarded a $34m contract modification to develop the beyond line of sight (BLOS) F-35 capability.

The modification provides program management, software engineering, software engineering transformation, and cyber support to enhance the F-35’s ability to operate in contested environments and provide advanced situational awareness for pilots.

Under the contract terms, work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2026. The contracting activity is the Naval Air Systems Command, based in Patuxent River, Maryland.

The BLOS F-35 capability is a critical component of the F-35 program, which aims to create a fifth-generation fighter aircraft with advanced capabilities and unparalleled performance.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co is a leader in developing and producing advanced military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II. The company has a long history of working closely with the US military to develop technologies and capabilities that support national defence.

With plans for procuring as many as 2,663 aircraft, the F-35 program remains a major contributor to creating demand for avionics equipment in the US, which is expected to continue until 2037, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Avionics Market 2018-2028” report.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co is committed to delivering military aircraft to the US military and its allies worldwide. With this latest contract modification, the company demonstrates its technologies and capabilities supporting the national defence mission.

Lockheed Martin recorded $15.1bn in sales in Q1. Lockheed Martin, the global aerospace and defence company, reported strong Q1 2023 results with a segment operating profit of $1.7bn, representing a 16% growth from Q1 2022.