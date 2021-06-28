Leidos wins $950m USAF contract to improve ISR capabilities

The intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) functions are key elements of defence capabilities in the US. Credit: USAF.

Leidos has won a contract to provide solutions to enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of the US and its allies.

The prime multi-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has been awarded by the US Air Force (USAF) and its total value is estimated at $950m.

Under the IDIQ contract, Leidos will provide solutions for a wide range of aviation requirements.

These will support the USAF’s ISR and special operations forces (ISR/SOF) directorate (WI), sensors division (WIN) non-standard foreign military sales (FMS) branches.

The contract’s period of performance is 13 years. It comes with a ten-year ordering period and a three-year performance period.



According to the company, the contractual work will be executed at global locations.

Leidos noted that its team will deploy a suite of professionals and tools from across the industry to deliver the required support.

ISR sensor integration, hardware and spares procurement, sustainment support, as well as inspections for airworthiness / configuration will be offered by the company.

Leidos senior vice-president and operations Manager Mike Chagnon said: “This award underscores Leidos’ strong performance leveraging decades of operation and technical integration expertise for the airforce.

“We look forward to supporting the airforce and its mission to maintain multi-domain dominance.”

USAF’s ISR/SOF provides support to all weapons systems in its portfolio. They include a wide range of systems for collecting, processing and disseminating intelligence for national security decision-makers and army commanders.

In April last year, Leidos restarted work on a $450m USAF contract that involves providing IT services to users within the National Capital Region (NCR).