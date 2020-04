Leidos has restarted work on a $450m US Air Force (USAF) contract that involves providing IT services to users within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The contract was originally awarded to the US-based firm in September last year. However, contract works were suspended due to protests.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract requires Leidos to provide classified and unclassified IT support and services to the USAF, National Military Command Center (NMCC), Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and other tenant agencies and organisations in the NCR.

Work includes IT programme management, enterprise IT operations, system engineering and cybersecurity for five years.

Contract works will be carried out at several military installations around the Washington DC metro area.



Leidos Defense Group president Gerry Fasano said: “We are honoured to support ‘no-fail’ missions operated out of the NCR by keeping military decision-makers securely connected.

“Our team is well-equipped to optimise these critical services, which are used for daily classified and unclassified operations.”

Leidos Enterprise Cyber and Solutions senior vice-president Dan Voce said: “The airforce continues to rely on Leidos to sustain and digitally transform their enterprise.

“We are ready to apply our industry-leading process automation and optimisation and support the airforce’s critical missions.”

Headquartered in Virginia, Leidos is an information technology, engineering, and science solutions provider catering to defence, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets.

Last month, the company secured another contract to provide network operations and general IT maintenance services to NORAD and USNORTHCOM.