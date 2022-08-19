Labelbox wins $950m contract to support USAF’s JADC2 efforts

USAF airmen monitor computers in support of an advanced battle management system, attempting to achieve JADC2. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez.

Labelbox has been awarded a contract to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) joint all domain command and control (JADC2) efforts.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling value of $950m.

This contract falls under a multiple award initiative to deliver the development and operation of systems as a joint force across all domains in an open architecture to provide capabilities using several integrated platforms.

The latest agreement will involve Labelbox to mature, demonstrate and proliferate the capability across multiple domains and platforms, including air, space, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum, land and sea.

Labelbox will leverage modern software, open systems design and algorithm development to support this JADC2 effort.

Labelbox CEO and cofounder Manu Sharma said: “In the complex, interconnected and dynamic battlefield envisioned as part of the JADC2 initiative, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are required capabilities.

“Enabling machines to detect patterns and make determinations from complex sensor data is critical to achieving the goals of JADC2.”

According to the company, the software provided by Labelbox will process raw images, videos and text to ensure that the mission-critical AI applications are production-ready and reliable.

The USAF’s JADC2 effort aims to provide a cloud-like environment to allow the joint forces to share data across various networks and supply rapid decision-making capabilities.

The joint forces require the ability to quickly field battle-ready AI/ML applications to achieve this mission, and Labelbox’s software will provide the necessary workflows.

Sharma added: “We are excited to contribute Labelbox’s best-of-breed capabilities in support of our national security and defence.”

Earlier this year, the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre (AFLCMC) awarded a contract to SciTec to support the country’s JADC2 effort.