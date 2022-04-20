SciTec wins contracts to support US DoD’s JADC2 and AI initiatives

ABMS is a digital framework that allows DAF to integrate with the DoD’s Joint All-Domain Operations. Credit: US Air Force.

SciTec has been awarded two separate contracts to support the development of advanced warfighting capabilities under the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) initiatives.

The two DoD’s initiatives include Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The JADC2 concept will allow the DOD to connect sensors from all the US military services, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force, into a single network.

US-headquartered SciTec secured its first contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) in March 2022.

The Advance Battle Management System (ABMS) multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $950m.

The ABMS is a digital framework that enables sensor compatibility and connectivity to facilitate the US Department of Air Force’s (DAF) integration with JADC2 operations.

For the AFLCMC contract, the company will leverage expertise in sensors, data-fusion, target detection, tracking and data processing applications to deliver advances in battle management.

The company was awarded a second contract by the Army Contracting Command on DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center’s (JAIC) behalf on 24 March 2022.

The Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) contract will allow the US DoD to procure and prepare AI data to support its activities.

The $242m DRAID basic ordering agreement (BOA) contract will also support various requirements specific to AI, including data operationalisation.

SciTec’s AI capabilities for the DRAID contract include modelling and simulation, synthetic data generation, extract, transfer, load (ETL) services, and automated or assisted data labelling.