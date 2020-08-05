SAIC wins $950m contract to enable JADC2 across platforms for USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Science Applications International (SAIC) has won a $950m multiple-award Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) across all platforms and domains for US Air Force.

SAIC will be responsible for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capabilities across domains comprising air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multi-level security contract will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm for operation of an open architecture family of systems that enable capabilities through multiple integrated platforms.

The contract will support the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) digital transformation.

SAIC National Security Group executive vice-president and general manager Michael LaRouche said: “The airforce is defining the battlespace of the future, and we are excited to partner on that mission.



“SAIC’s expertise across all ABMS categories and product lines will greatly enhance warfighter readiness.

“Additionally, our investments in capabilities like digital engineering and our relentless mission focus uniquely position us to accelerate the development and fielding of joint all-domain command and control for the DoD.”

The company will advance airforce’s ABMS programme and also act as catalyst to JADC2 vision of DoD.

SAIC’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities will accelerate the USAFs joint decision cycles across all combat domains.

These capabilities will enable USAF to link any sensor to any shooter and provide the right data to the right warfighter at the right time across all domains.

SAIC Air Force and joint DoD commands senior vice-president Vinnie DiFronzo said: “SAIC will help enable warfighters to operate together and as part of a joint team, connecting sensors, decision-makers, and weapons through a secure data network for rapid decision making and JADC2.

“The unique challenges presented by JADC2 align with SAIC strengths in IT modernisation, space, digital engineering, mission engineering and integration.

“SAIC will leverage investments in Internet of Battlefield Things (IOBT), DevOps / DevSecOps, multi-level security, Cloud, digital (model-based systems engineering, modelling and simulation), and AI / machine learning.”