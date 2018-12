L3 Military Aviation Services (MAS) has been awarded a contract to provide in-service support for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-150 Polaris aircraft fleet.

Valued at up to C$230m ($172.53m), the contract is a renewal of the original in-service support contract that awarded to the company in August 2013.

The original contract was valued at C$683m ($669m) and featured a five-year base performance period and two five-year option periods.



Under the contract, L3 MAS will provide maintenance support to service, repair and overhaul the aircraft fleet and equipment, as well as engineering support and management of related contracts.

The contract renewal will support more than 100 jobs in the aerospace sector in Quebec and Ontario, as well as provide and sustain the equipment of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The Polaris aircraft fills a number of roles: transporting equipment, moving personnel, and offering strategic air-to-air refuelling.”

Canadian National Defence Minister Harjit S Sajjan said: “With this contract, we are ensuring that the women and men of 437 Squadron have the maintenance support required to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with essential refuelling and transport capability. Investments like these will ensure that they can continue to build on the rich 75-year history of their predecessors through their dedication and excellence.”

A modification of the Airbus A310 civilian aircraft, the CC-150 Polaris is a multi-purpose, twin-engine, long-range jet aircraft used for strategic air-to-air refuelling and transport.

Around five aircraft are currently operational with RCAF, with two having been configured for strategic air-to-air refuelling for Canada’s CF-18 Hornet fighter fleet.

The remaining two are used for transport of passengers and/or cargo, and one for strategic Government of Canada transport.

Canadian Parliamentary Secretary to Infrastructure and Communities Minister Marco Mendicino said: “The Polaris aircraft fills a number of roles: transporting equipment, moving personnel, and offering strategic air-to-air refuelling. I am proud to be announcing this contract extension so that our Royal Canadian Air Force can continue doing the important work we ask of them.”