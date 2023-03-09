US Navy official tries on the new F-35 JSF helmet after getting measured for the new flight suit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Anthony Jennings.

Kopin has successfully achieved a significant milestone in the development and qualification of its next generation Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display.

The display is being developed for use with the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) aircraft’s Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS).

The stealth combat aircraft requires high performance display technology to support operations in complex and extreme contested scenarios.

Majority of the high functionality requirements are fulfilled by an advanced augmented reality helmet that provides critical flight, tactical as well as sensor information to the combat pilots for delivering necessary situational awareness, accuracy and safety.

The company has been engaged in the development programme for the production qualification of its micro displays for HMDS.

It has already completed the full performance validation of new OLED display and is now preparing for the next customer qualification and flight test phases.

Kopin Business Development and Strategy vice-president Bill Maffucci said: “Performance validation for the new OLED display is an important milestone in production qualification of our display and confirms exceptional performance of our OLED technology.

“We believe our display is the only one that meets higher performance requirements for this programme because of it high dynamic range, and as a result Kopin OLED is the only version moving forward into final qualification and full rate production.

“We believe successful completion of customer testing will enable Kopin to continue as the sole provider of production displays for F-35 HMDS through two generations of display technologies.”

Kopin is already working as the sole-source supplier as part of a multi-year contract to provide its high brightness active-matrix liquid-crystal display (AMLCDs) to equip F-35 HMDS.

Last year, Kopin secured a follow-on order to provide AMLCDs for F-35 JSF programme.