Kopin secures AMLCD follow-on order for F-35 JSF programme

The F-35 joint strike fighter is a single-engine, single-seat stealth combat aircraft capable of operating in all-weather conditions, during day and night. Credit: US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert.

Kopin has received a third consecutive order, worth $4.8m, under the US Department of Defence’s (DoD) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) programme.

As part of the follow-on order, the company will provide its high-brightness active-matrix liquid crystal displays (AMLCD) microdisplays for the US F-35 pilot helmets.

Kopin is the sole supplier of the F-35 helmet microdisplays since the inception of the programme. The company has already delivered thousands of displays for the programme.

The second follow-on order, worth $2.8m, was awarded in November last year.

Kopin is also expecting to secure additional orders throughout the programme, with the production of F-35s scheduled until 2030.

Kopin government programmes vice-president Bill Maffucci said: “This is the third consecutive year that we have received a substantial production order for this critical US defence programme, which is a testament to both our high quality and delivery capabilities.

“This new order extends our backlog of scheduled deliveries into the fourth quarter of 2023.

“As the sole provider of displays to the F-35 pilot helmets, the most advanced augmented reality system in the world, we are proud to be providing our defence customers with the best possible equipment.”

The US DoD is procuring F-35 aircraft in different configurations for the US Air Force (USAF), the US Marine Corps (USMC) and the US Navy.

The F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft is designed to perform strike missions, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions.

The augmented reality (AR) helmet will provide tactical, critical flight and sensor information to the F-35 pilots in extreme operational conditions.

Additionally, the helmets with microdisplay improve situational awareness, precision and safety of the pilots.