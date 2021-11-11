Kopin wins liquid crystal displays follow-on order for F-35 JSF programme

The F-35 joint strike fighter is a single-seat, single-engine multirole fighter aircraft. Credit: SAC Tim Laurence / MoD / WikiCommons.

US-based electronic display devices manufacturer Kopin has secured a follow-on order under the F-35 joint strike fighter (JSF) programme.

As part of the $2.8m order, the company will supply high-brightness liquid crystal displays (LCDs) for the JSF programme.

The company has so far delivered thousands of microdisplays for the F-35 pilot helmets.

It has been serving as the sole supplier of the product since the start of the programme.

Kopin Government Programs vice-president Bill Maffucci said: “This order extends our backlog of scheduled deliveries into the third quarter of 2022 and is a testament to the quality of our display technology as the helmet in the F-35 is one of the most advanced augmented reality platforms in the world.



“As the provider of displays to the F-35 production programme since its inception, our cycles of learning on the programme provide benefits to all of our products and programmes.

“We are proud to be providing our defence customers with the best possible equipment.”

A key component of the programme is the augmented reality (AR) helmet used by the F-35 pilots, through which much of the functionality is enabled.

Kopin delivers the display technology for the AR helmets, which provide the pilot with flight, tactical, and sensor information for advanced situational awareness and safety.

The company expects to receive additional orders as the F-35 joint strike fighter’s production continues until the year 2030.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is procuring F-35 strike fighter aircraft in different configurations to support the requirements of the US Air Force (USAF), US Marine Corps (USMC) and US Navy.

The F-35 JSF is a single-seat, single-engine multirole fighter aircraft designed to perform air superiority and strike missions.

The advanced fighter jets can also be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.