India and Oman conduct five-day air exercise

India and Oman have successfully conducted a five-day bilateral air exercise called Eastern Bridge-VI at the Air Force Station Jodhpur in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The exercise was aimed to improve the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (lAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

According to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Defence, the military drill will also improve interoperability between the two forces, facilitate mutual exchange of best practices, and offer operational exposure to the participants.

The statement said: “Senior officers from both sides who visited Air Force Station Jodhpur during this exercise included RAFO’s Director General Operations and IAF South Western Air Command’s Senior Air Staff Officer. They discussed further prospects of mutual co-operation.

“The exercise provided an opportunity for fruitful interaction between IAF and RAFO elements through mutual exchange of experience and operational knowledge. It also provided avenues of cultural exchanges between the personnel of both countries.”

This was the sixth edition of the exercise. The previous edition was held in October 2019 at the Air Force Base Masirah in Oman.

