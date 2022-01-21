Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 21, 2022

India test-fires enhanced BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The MoD said the test marked a 'major milestone' in the BrahMos programme.

The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. Credit: Indian Ministry of Defence / Press Information Bureau.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the successful test-firing of an enhanced version of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.

The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

According to the MoD, the missile followed its predicted trajectory, cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and met all mission objectives during the latest textbook flight test.

The test was said to mark a ‘major milestone’ in the BrahMos programme and comes after the MoD test-fired an air-launched version of the missile last month.

For the latest test, the missile was fitted with advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for improved efficiency and better performance.

The MoD noted that the ballistic missile was monitored by several telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast.

Brahmos Aerospace and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the launch, with DRDO and Russian rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) taking part in the test.

BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between DRDO and NPOM, has upgraded the missile ‘continuously’ to increase its effectiveness.

The missile weapon system has already been inducted into the Indian Armed Forces.

Department of Defence Research and Development (R&D) Secretary and chairman DRDO Dr Satheesh Reddy commended the team for its use of indigenous content and increasing the weapon systems’ efficiency.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the fastest operational system of its class in the world.

It is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from vessels, submarines, aircraft or land platforms.

The missile can hit its targets with high precision and operate in adverse conditions both during daylight and after dark, with a strike range of further than 400km.

