Hensoldt wins multiple contracts from ELTA to supply IFF products

A graphic showing how Hensoldt’s Mode 5 IFF equipment helps to avoid friendly fire incidents. Credit: Hensoldt.

German sensor solutions specialist Hensoldt has been awarded several contracts from Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) subsidiary ELTA Systems to supply its identification-friend-or-foe (IFF) products.

The potential value of these contracts is approximately $10.21m (€10m).

As part of the contracts, Hensoldt will provide its monopulse secondary surveillance radar (MSSR) 2000 ID and monopulse secondary radar (MSR) 1000I system.

The contracts also include the delivery of test equipment.

The IFF technology can be integrated into military air defence radars and civil air traffic control radars.

The systems used with military platforms help in the identification of aircraft by automatically sending interrogation signals detected by the transponders aboard a friendly aircraft.

This process further allows the field commanders to quickly differentiate between friendly and enemy forces to avoid friendly fire incidents.

According to Hensoldt, its IFF products are Mode 5-capable, unlike the previous Mode 4, and employ advanced encryption techniques to avoid hostile signal manipulation.

This ensures that the identification process is reliable and secure.

The Nato standard Mode 5 technology is currently in the process of being deployed in all the western armies as a precondition of joint operations of the US/Nato and allied nation’s forces.

Earlier this month, the company secured a contract from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) to supply its IFF products to the Norwegian Armed Forces.

In February, Hensoldt received a contract from South Korean company LIG Nex1 to provide MSSR 2000 ID secondary radars.

Hensoldt’s radar systems are also equipped on all the German Navy vessels and various UK Royal Navy ships.

Currently, the company is under contract to deliver more than 700 IFF systems in 42 nations worldwide.